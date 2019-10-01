KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 74,700 DN 600
LOTTE Himart 30,300 UP 300
GS 50,700 UP 400
CJ CGV 34,050 UP 650
HYUNDAILIVART 13,850 UP 150
LIG Nex1 35,200 DN 450
FILA KOREA 58,700 UP 800
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 155,500 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 34,850 DN 400
HANWHA LIFE 2,415 UP 35
AMOREPACIFIC 143,500 UP 3,000
LF 20,550 UP 350
FOOSUNG 8,620 UP 140
JW HOLDINGS 6,100 UP 250
SK Innovation 165,500 DN 500
POONGSAN 22,450 UP 150
KBFinancialGroup 42,500 DN 200
Hansae 19,400 UP 100
LG HAUSYS 61,500 UP 1,200
Youngone Corp 36,100 UP 400
KOLON IND 42,500 UP 700
HanmiPharm 288,500 UP 12,500
BNK Financial Group 7,210 UP 20
emart 114,000 UP 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY331 00 UP850
KOLMAR KOREA 42,550 UP 350
CUCKOO 120,000 UP 3,000
COSMAX 75,300 UP 2,100
MANDO 35,050 DN 1,150
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 323,000 UP 15,500
INNOCEAN 66,100 DN 500
Doosan Bobcat 34,900 DN 500
Netmarble 96,600 UP 2,100
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S348000 DN1500
ORION 98,100 DN 300
BGF Retail 197,000 0
SKCHEM 46,550 UP 1,250
HDC-OP 32,900 UP 50
HYOSUNG HEAVY 31,600 UP 150
WooriFinancialGroup 12,300 DN 150
(END)
-
1
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive
-
2
(URGENT) Moon proposes turning the DMZ into international peace zone
-
3
(2nd LD) 3 more suspected African swine fever cases reported in S. Korea
-
4
70 pct. of S. Koreans expect Kim Busan trip to be positive for nuclear talks, cross-border ties
-
5
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech at 74th U.N. General Assembly session
-
1
Rescue under way for workers aboard ship following explosion at Ulsan port
-
2
Typhoon Mitag may affect S. Korea next week
-
3
Moon leaves New York after talks with Trump, U.N. address
-
4
(News Focus) Film based on feminist novel sparks anti-feminist backlash in S. Korea
-
5
BTS' J-Hope releases collaboration with Becky G
-
1
Typhoon Mitag may lose strength after hitting Taiwan, China: forecasters
-
2
(LEAD) Typhoon Mitag to hit S. Korea early this week
-
3
Seoul city gives foreigners Korean names
-
4
(LEAD) Typhoon Mitag likely to hit S. Korea's southern coast this week
-
5
(3rd LD) Moon orders prosecution to draw up its own reform plan