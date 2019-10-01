Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Renault Samsung's Sept. sales rise 4.3 pct on domestic sales

SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- Renault Samsung Motors Corp. said Tuesday its sales rose 4.3 percent last month from a year earlier on robust sales of SUVs.

Renault Samsung sold 15,208 vehicles in September, up from 14,582 units the previous year, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales jumped 16 percent to 7,817 units last month from 6,713 units a year ago helped by strong sales of the QM3 compact and QM6 midsize SUVs. But exports fell 6.1 percent to 7,391 from 7,869 during the same period amid a slowing global economy, the statement said.

From January to September, its sales plunged 24 percent to 129,913 autos from 171,895 in the year-ago period, it said.

The company's current lineup includes the SM3 compact, the all-electric SM3 Z.E. sedan, the QM3 small SUV and the SM5, SM6 and SM7 sedans.

Renault S.A. has an 80 percent stake in Renault Samsung.

