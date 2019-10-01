Hyundai's Sept. sales fall 1.3 pct on weak domestic demand
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's largest carmaker, said Tuesday its sales fell 1.3 percent last month from a year earlier due to lower demand at home.
Hyundai Motor sold 382,375 vehicles in September, down from 387,476 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales declined 4.5 percent to 50,139 units last month from 52,494 a year ago, while overseas sales were down 0.8 percent to 332,236 from 334,982 over the cited period, the statement said.
"A slowing global economy and trade disputes between the United States and China weighed on vehicle sales globally. In particular, lower demand in emerging markets, such as Latin America and Russia, affected sales last month," it said.
Hyundai expects the Palisade SUV, launched in the U.S. this summer, to boost sales for the rest of the year.
From January to September, sales declined 3.9 percent to 3,231,132 autos from 3,362,756 units in the year-ago period, the statement said.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive
-
2
(URGENT) Moon proposes turning the DMZ into international peace zone
-
3
(2nd LD) 3 more suspected African swine fever cases reported in S. Korea
-
4
70 pct. of S. Koreans expect Kim Busan trip to be positive for nuclear talks, cross-border ties
-
5
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech at 74th U.N. General Assembly session
-
1
Rescue under way for workers aboard ship following explosion at Ulsan port
-
2
Typhoon Mitag may affect S. Korea next week
-
3
Moon leaves New York after talks with Trump, U.N. address
-
4
(News Focus) Film based on feminist novel sparks anti-feminist backlash in S. Korea
-
5
BTS' J-Hope releases collaboration with Becky G
-
1
Typhoon Mitag may lose strength after hitting Taiwan, China: forecasters
-
2
(LEAD) Typhoon Mitag to hit S. Korea early this week
-
3
Seoul city gives foreigners Korean names
-
4
(LEAD) Typhoon Mitag likely to hit S. Korea's southern coast this week
-
5
(3rd LD) Moon orders prosecution to draw up its own reform plan