Kia's Sept. sales rise 1.3 pct on sturdy domestic demand
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp. said Tuesday its sales rose 1.3 percent last month from a year earlier on robust domestic sales.
Kia Motors sold 233,648 vehicles in September, up from 230,556 units a year ago, helped by strong local demand for the entry-level Seltos, Sorento and Sportage sport-utility vehicles, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales jumped 17 percent on-year to 42,005 units last month from 35,800. Overseas sales declined 1.6 percent to 191,643 from 194,756 during the same period, it said.
To prop up sales, Kia plans to launch the all-new Soul box car and the all-new Seltos compact SUV in global markets later this year.
From January to September, sales fell 1.5 percent to 2,041,618 autos from 2,073,379 during the same period of last year, the statement said.
