S. Korea strongly protests Japan's claim over Dokdo, vows stern response
All Headlines 18:00 October 01, 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's defense ministry on Tuesday rejected Japan's renewed territorial claim to the South's easternmost islets of Dokdo and vowed to respond sternly to any attempts to infringe on its rights.
Earlier in the day, Japan called in a South Korean military attache stationed in the country and lodged a complaint over South Korean F-15K fighter jet's patrol flight over Dokdo as part of the ceremony to mark the 71st Armed Forces Day.
