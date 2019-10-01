Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea strongly protests Japan's claim over Dokdo, vows stern response

All Headlines 18:00 October 01, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's defense ministry on Tuesday rejected Japan's renewed territorial claim to the South's easternmost islets of Dokdo and vowed to respond sternly to any attempts to infringe on its rights.

Earlier in the day, Japan called in a South Korean military attache stationed in the country and lodged a complaint over South Korean F-15K fighter jet's patrol flight over Dokdo as part of the ceremony to mark the 71st Armed Forces Day.

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Dokdo
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!