Festivals Calendar - October 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are major cultural and tourist festivals scheduled to be held in South Korea in October.
* Imsil N Cheese Festival
When: Oct. 3-6
Where: Imsil Cheese Theme Park, Imsil Cheese Village, North Jeolla Province
Imsil N Cheese Festival is an experience-oriented tourist festival aimed at promoting Imsil's special cheese products.
The southern county of Imsil has been producing cheese as a local specialty and the festival capitalizes on it to galvanize the local economy and attract tourists from outside of the county.
For more information, call 063-643-3900 or visit www.imsilfestival.com.
* Seoul Arirang Festival
When: Oct. 11-13
Where: Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul
This annual festival held every October in areas near Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul presents performances of the UNESCO-recognized traditional Korean tune, Arirang. The festival has gradually evolved since its inaugural edition in 2013 to encompass music, dance and visual elements of Arirang.
For more information, call 02-779-7805 or visit www.seoularirangfestival.com.
* Geumsan Insam (Ginseng) Festival
When: Sept. 27-Oct. 6
Where: Geumsan, South Chungcheong Province
Geumsan is famous for its high-quality ginseng. The Insam Festival, held every September since 1981, is a traditional cultural event in which villagers pray for a good harvest the following year. Programs include ginseng harvesting, performances of traditional arts and rituals, concerts, an international ginseng trade fair, a ginseng cooking competition and more.
For more information, call 041-750-4147 or visit www.insamfestival.co.kr.
* Hanbok Culture Week
When: Oct. 2-6
Where: 11 major cities, including Seoul, Suwon, Daejeon, Jeonju, Daegu and Busan
This nascent annual festival features traditional Korean dress of hanbok. This year's festival, its second edition, includes a variety of events to experience and savor hanbok in 11 major cities in South Korea under the theme "Everyday As Hanbok, Hanbok As Everyday."
For more information, call 02-550-2513 or visit www.hanbokweek.com.
