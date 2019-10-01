Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea, U.S. agree to resume nuke talks on Oct. 5

18:09 October 01, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- North Korea and the United States agreed to resume their working-level nuclear talks this week, North Korean state media reported Tuesday, citing a statement from a senior diplomat.

First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui said that Washington and Pyongyang agreed to hold "preliminary contact on Oct. 4 and hold working-level negotiations on Oct. 5," according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

"The delegates of the DPRK side are ready to enter into the DPRK-U.S. working-level negotiations.

It is my expectation that the working-level negotiations would accelerate the positive development of the DPRK-U.S. relations," Choe said.

DPRK stands for the North's official name, Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Pyongyang recently expressed its intent to return to dialogue after a period of tensions caused by its angry reactions to the combined military exercise between Washington and Seoul in August.

