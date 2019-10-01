Seoul welcomes planned resumption of U.S.-N. Korea dialogue
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's presidential office Cheong Wa Dae hailed the scheduled resumption of nuclear negotiations between the United States and North Korea Tuesday, expressing hope that the talks will lead to permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula.
"(South Korea) welcomes the agreement between North Korea and the U.S. to hold working-level negotiations on (Oct.) 5," Cheong Wa Dae spokeswoman Ko Min-jung said in a text message to reporters.
"We hope the sides will make practical progress at the upcoming working-level negotiations for complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the establishment of lasting peace," she added.
The remarks came shortly after a senior North Korean diplomat, Choe Son-hui, said Washington and Pyongyang have agreed to hold working-level negotiations, one day after the sides will hold a preliminary contact.
The North Korean official did not disclose the venue of the proposed meeting.
The denuclearization negotiations have stalled since February when the second summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump, held in Vietnam, ended without a deal. The leaders first met in Singapore in June 2018.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive
-
2
(URGENT) Moon proposes turning the DMZ into international peace zone
-
3
(2nd LD) 3 more suspected African swine fever cases reported in S. Korea
-
4
70 pct. of S. Koreans expect Kim Busan trip to be positive for nuclear talks, cross-border ties
-
5
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech at 74th U.N. General Assembly session
-
1
Rescue under way for workers aboard ship following explosion at Ulsan port
-
2
Typhoon Mitag may affect S. Korea next week
-
3
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive
-
4
Moon leaves New York after talks with Trump, U.N. address
-
5
(News Focus) Film based on feminist novel sparks anti-feminist backlash in S. Korea
-
1
Typhoon Mitag may lose strength after hitting Taiwan, China: forecasters
-
2
Seoul city gives foreigners Korean names
-
3
Time of Typhoon Mitag's landfall in S. Korea advanced to midnight Wednesday
-
4
(LEAD) Typhoon Mitag likely to hit S. Korea's southern coast this week
-
5
WTO finalizes ruling on S. Korea-Japan anti-dumping dispute over pneumatic valves