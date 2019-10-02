(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
1
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive
-
2
Seoul city gives foreigners Korean names
-
3
(URGENT) Moon proposes turning the DMZ into international peace zone
-
4
(2nd LD) 3 more suspected African swine fever cases reported in S. Korea
-
5
70 pct. of S. Koreans expect Kim Busan trip to be positive for nuclear talks, cross-border ties
-
1
Rescue under way for workers aboard ship following explosion at Ulsan port
-
2
Typhoon Mitag may affect S. Korea next week
-
3
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive
-
4
Moon leaves New York after talks with Trump, U.N. address
-
5
(News Focus) Film based on feminist novel sparks anti-feminist backlash in S. Korea
-
1
Time of Typhoon Mitag's landfall in S. Korea advanced to midnight Wednesday
-
2
Typhoon Mitag may lose strength after hitting Taiwan, China: forecasters
-
3
Seoul city gives foreigners Korean names
-
4
(LEAD) Moon says peace process buttressed by stronger military
-
5
WTO finalizes ruling on S. Korea-Japan anti-dumping dispute over pneumatic valves