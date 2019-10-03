S. Korea confirms new African swine fever case
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea confirmed one more case of African swine fever (ASF) on Thursday, raising the total number of cases to 12 amid strenuous disinfection efforts across the country.
The new case was reported in Paju, northern Gyeonggi Province, bordering North Korea, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. Paju is where the country's first ASF case was reported last month.
South Korea confirmed two ASF cases in Paju on Wednesday as well.
Most of the confirmed ASF outbreaks were from Ganghwa Island, northwest of Seoul, and Paju, each accounting for five cases.
All confirmed cases have been reported in areas adjacent to the border with North Korea. Suspected cases from south of Seoul have all tested negative.
The ministry added it is testing other suspected ASF cases that were reported in Gimpo, northwest of Seoul.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
