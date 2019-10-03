(2nd LD) S. Korea confirms 2 new African swine fever cases
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with new confirmed case)
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea confirmed two more cases of the African swine fever (ASF) outbreak Thursday, raising the total number of cases to 13 amid strenuous disinfection efforts across the country.
The latest case was reported from Gimpo, northwest of Seoul, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
Earlier in the morning, another confirmed case was reported from Paju, adjacent to the North Korean border.
Paju is where the country's first ASF case was confirmed on Sept. 17. South Korea confirmed two ASF cases in the area Wednesday as well.
Most of the confirmed ASF cases were from Ganghwa Island, northwest of Seoul, and Paju, each accounting for five cases.
All confirmed cases have been reported in areas adjacent to the border with North Korea. Suspected cases from south of Seoul have all tested negative.
South Korea's agricultural ministry earlier announced a 48-hour lockdown on all farms of Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces, along with Incheon, effective as of 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
The ministry also has been banning all automobiles involved in the livestock industry from moving out of the northern areas of Gyeonggi Province.
Concerns have been running high over the further spread of the animal virus as the incubation period of ASF is up to 19 days.
Although ASF is not harmful to people, it is fatal to pigs. There is no current cure, making culling the affected pigs the only viable option to prevent the spread of the virus.
Quarantine officials have been culling pigs within a 3-kilometer radius of infected farms.
The total number of pigs slaughtered or to be culled is set to exceed well above 100,000 following the latest outbreaks -- roughly 1 percent of all pigs being raised in the country. More than half of the pigs in Paju have been culled.
The first-ever case in South Korea came about four months after North Korea reported its first confirmed case of the disease at a farm near its border with China to the World Organization for Animal Health.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
