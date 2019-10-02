Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 2.
Korean-language dailies
-- Choe says N. Korea, U.S. agreed to resume nuclear talks on Oct. 5 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Hwaseong serial murder suspect confesses to killings (Kookmin Daily)
-- Prosecution to abolish special investigative units in all but three district offices (Donga llbo)
-- Top prosecutor decides to abolish special investigative units in most district offices (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Prosecution to abolish special investigative units in all but three district offices (Segye Times)
-- Hwaseong serial murder suspect Lee admits to 14 killings (Chosun Ilbo)
-- One day after president's call, Yoon orders a massive scale-down of special units (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Prosecution to abolish special investigative units (Hankyoreh)
-- Suspect confesses to killings in 9 Hwaseong cold cases and in another 5 (Hankook Ilbo)
-- First-ever Sept. annual fall in consumer prices adds to deflation fear (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't pushes back plan to impose apartment price ceiling in redevelopment areas until April next year (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Korea's inflation goes negative for the first time (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon highlights peace through strength on Armed Forces Day (Korea Herald)
-- Renault Samsung, GM, SsangYong hit by falling output (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive
-
2
Seoul city gives foreigners Korean names
-
3
(2nd LD) 3 more suspected African swine fever cases reported in S. Korea
-
4
70 pct. of S. Koreans expect Kim Busan trip to be positive for nuclear talks, cross-border ties
-
5
Torch for sports festival lit on Dokdo
-
1
Rescue under way for workers aboard ship following explosion at Ulsan port
-
2
Typhoon Mitag may affect S. Korea next week
-
3
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive
-
4
Moon leaves New York after talks with Trump, U.N. address
-
5
(News Focus) Film based on feminist novel sparks anti-feminist backlash in S. Korea
-
1
N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
2
Time of Typhoon Mitag's landfall in S. Korea advanced to midnight Wednesday
-
3
Typhoon Mitag may lose strength after hitting Taiwan, China: forecasters
-
4
(2nd LD) N. Korea, U.S. agree to resume nuke talks on Oct. 5
-
5
(2nd LD) Time of Typhoon Mitag's landfall in S. Korea advanced to midnight Wednesday