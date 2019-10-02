Korean-language dailies

-- Choe says N. Korea, U.S. agreed to resume nuclear talks on Oct. 5 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Hwaseong serial murder suspect confesses to killings (Kookmin Daily)

-- Prosecution to abolish special investigative units in all but three district offices (Donga llbo)

-- Top prosecutor decides to abolish special investigative units in most district offices (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Prosecution to abolish special investigative units in all but three district offices (Segye Times)

-- Hwaseong serial murder suspect Lee admits to 14 killings (Chosun Ilbo)

-- One day after president's call, Yoon orders a massive scale-down of special units (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Prosecution to abolish special investigative units (Hankyoreh)

-- Suspect confesses to killings in 9 Hwaseong cold cases and in another 5 (Hankook Ilbo)

-- First-ever Sept. annual fall in consumer prices adds to deflation fear (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't pushes back plan to impose apartment price ceiling in redevelopment areas until April next year (Korea Economic Daily)

