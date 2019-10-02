(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Oct. 2)

In a question session at the National Assembly on Tuesday, Justice Minister Cho Kuk said that human rights for suspects have not been properly protected while prosecutors enjoyed complete independence in their investigations. He said he had reported to President Moon Jae-in in the previous day about ways to stop the prosecution from infringing on human rights. The infringements were supposed to include the public release of allegations against suspects and overnight interrogations. Shortly after Cho's briefing, Moon urged Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl, a hard-liner, to come up with concrete measures to restore public trust in the law enforcement agency. Rep. Lee In-young, floor leader for the ruling Democratic Party, joined the chorus by demanding the top prosecutor answer directly.