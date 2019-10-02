N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
SEOUL, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired unidentified projectiles toward the East Sea on Wednesday, South Korea's military said, ahead of the envisioned resumption of the stalled denuclearization talks with the United States.
The projectiles were launched from an area in the eastern coastal town of Wonsan earlier in the day, the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said without providing further details, such as their type, flight range and maximum altitude.
"Our military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture," the JCS said in a release.
The firing came a day after the North's First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui said that Pyongyang and Washington agreed to resume working-level nuclear talks this week. The dialogue has been stalled since the breakdown of the Hanoi summit in February.
