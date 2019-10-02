(LEAD) National Assembly kicks off annual audit of gov't agencies
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES with more info throughout)
SEOUL, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- The National Assembly launched its annual audit of government agencies Wednesday, with North Korea's missile test and corruption scandals involving the justice minister's family coming under scrutiny.
Fourteen of 17 parliamentary standing committees will conduct the 20-day audit of 788 government organizations until Oct. 21, according to assembly officials.
The remaining three panels -- the House Steering Committee, the Intelligence Committee and the Gender Equality and Family Committee -- will separately audit performances of related agencies from Oct. 23-Nov. 6.
North Korea's firing of what's believed to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) was the main focus of the audit at the sessions of the foreign affairs and defense committees.
Earlier in the day, North Korea tested a missile believed to be a Pukguksong-type SLBM from waters off its east coast, flexing its military muscle just days before the resumption of denuclearization talks with the United States.
The North said Tuesday that its working-level nuclear talks with the U.S. will be held on Saturday, without revealing details, including the location. Washington confirmed the plan, only saying that the talks will be held "within the next week."
Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo told lawmakers that authorities are analyzing the type of the missile with the possibility that it may be similar to SLBMs launched by North Korea in 2016 and 2017.
Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said the U.S. and North Korea appear to be preparing for envisioned nuclear talks "adequately."
"Though we cannot predict, (the working-level talks) are said to be under preparation adequately," Kang said.
Rival parties also wrangled over the monthslong controversy over allegations of corruption involving Justice Minister Cho Kuk's family.
At the culture and sports committee, political parties bickered over whether to summon witnesses related to Cho.
Cho, who was appointed Sept. 9, has been at the center of bitter political wrangling as prosecutors are looking into allegations of corruption involving his family, including his wife's alleged forgery of a school award.
The row has emerged as an explosive political issue ahead of parliamentary elections set for next April.
The ruling Democratic Party (DP) plans to highlight the need to reform the prosecution, taking issue with what it calls the elite investigative agency's excessive probe into the allegations.
Last weekend, supporters of Cho and the ruling bloc held a massive candlelight vigil, stressing the need to reform the prosecution to guarantee political neutrality.
To fend off political attacks on the corruption scandals, the ruling party plans to stress the need for legislative efforts to improve people's livelihoods.
Meanwhile, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) and the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party are pushing for a drive to impeach the minister.
Allegations of abuse of power were raised after Cho revealed Thursday that he spoke by telephone with a chief prosecutor who was at the scene of a raid on Cho's residence on Sept. 23.
The minister rebutted claims that he sought to influence the probe, saying he asked for the raid to be conducted swiftly in consideration of the health of his wife.
The conservative parties are considering seeking a motion that proposes President Moon Jae-in dismiss Cho or a parliamentary impeachment of the minister.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive
-
2
Seoul city gives foreigners Korean names
-
3
(2nd LD) 3 more suspected African swine fever cases reported in S. Korea
-
4
70 pct. of S. Koreans expect Kim Busan trip to be positive for nuclear talks, cross-border ties
-
5
Torch for sports festival lit on Dokdo
-
1
Rescue under way for workers aboard ship following explosion at Ulsan port
-
2
Typhoon Mitag may affect S. Korea next week
-
3
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive
-
4
N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
5
Moon leaves New York after talks with Trump, U.N. address
-
1
N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
2
Time of Typhoon Mitag's landfall in S. Korea advanced to midnight Wednesday
-
3
Typhoon Mitag may lose strength after hitting Taiwan, China: forecasters
-
4
(2nd LD) Time of Typhoon Mitag's landfall in S. Korea advanced to midnight Wednesday
-
5
(2nd LD) N. Korea, U.S. agree to resume nuke talks on Oct. 5