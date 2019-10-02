(2nd LD) National Assembly kicks off annual audit of gov't agencies
SEOUL, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- The National Assembly launched its annual audit of government agencies Wednesday, with rival parties clashing over North Korea's missile test and corruption scandals involving the justice minister's family.
Fourteen of 17 parliamentary standing committees began the 20-day audit of 788 government organizations that will run until Oct. 21, according to assembly officials.
The remaining three panels -- the House Steering Committee, the Intelligence Committee and the Gender Equality and Family Committee -- will separately audit performances of related agencies from Oct. 23-Nov. 6.
North Korea's firing of what's believed to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) was the main focus of the audit at the sessions of the foreign affairs and defense committees.
Earlier in the day, North Korea tested a missile believed to be a Pukguksong-type SLBM from waters off its east coast, flexing its military muscle just days before the resumption of denuclearization talks with the United States.
The North said Tuesday that its working-level nuclear talks with the U.S. will be held on Saturday, without revealing details, including the location. Washington confirmed the plan, only saying that the talks will be held "within the next week."
Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo told lawmakers that authorities are analyzing the type of the missile with the possibility that it may be similar to Pukguksong-type missiles launched by North Korea in 2016 and 2017.
Military experts said the North may have lobbed a Pukguksong-3, an advanced version of the Pukguksong-1 SLBM, from either a barge or a new submarine.
The main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) condemned North Korea for violating an inter-Korean military deal clinched in September 2018 that calls for halting all hostile acts against each other.
Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said the U.S. and North Korea appear to be preparing for envisioned nuclear talks "adequately."
"Though we cannot prejudge, (the working-level talks) are said to be under preparation adequately," Kang said at the foreign affairs panel.
She said Washington and Pyongyang are likely to discuss security guarantee measures for the North in the upcoming talks.
Rival parties also wrangled over the monthslong controversy over allegations of corruption involving Justice Minister Cho Kuk's family.
At a meeting of the national policy committee, LKP lawmakers raised the need for Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon to propose that President Moon Jae-in dismiss Cho.
Cho, who was appointed Sept. 9, has been at the center of bitter political wrangling as prosecutors are looking into allegations of corruption involving his family, including his wife's alleged forgery of a school award.
The row has emerged as an explosive political issue ahead of parliamentary elections set for next April.
During a session of the education panel, rival parties locked horns over allegations that educational privileges provided to Cho's daughter helped her enroll in elite universities.
The ruling Democratic Party (DP) hit back with suspicions that the son of LKP floor leader Na Kyung-won might have received similar preferential treatment in gaining admission to Yale University.
To prevent the audit session from be marred by the LKP's political attacks on Cho's scandals, the ruling party plans to highlight the need to reform the prosecution. The party is taking issue with what it calls the elite investigative agency's excessive probe into the allegations.
Last weekend, supporters of Cho and the ruling bloc held a massive candlelight vigil, stressing the need to reform the prosecution to guarantee political neutrality.
The DP also calls for legislative efforts to improve people's livelihoods as related bills have long been pending amid partisan tensions.
Meanwhile, the LKP and the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party are pushing for parliamentary impeachment of the minister, citing alleged abuse of power.
Allegations of abuse of power were raised after Cho revealed Thursday that he spoke by telephone with a chief prosecutor who was at the scene of a raid on Cho's residence on Sept. 23.
The minister rebutted claims that he sought to influence the probe, saying he asked for the raid to be conducted swiftly in consideration of the health of his wife.
