Wednesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:06 October 02, 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 25/20 Sunny 90
Incheon 25/21 Sunny 90
Suwon 24/20 Rain 90
Cheongju 24/21 Rain 90
Daejeon 23/20 Rain 90
Chuncheon 24/19 Sunny 90
Gangneung 24/19 Sunny 80
Jeonju 24/20 Rain 90
Gwangju 24/21 Rain 100
Jeju 26/23 Rain 100
Daegu 23/20 Rain 90
Busan 24/21 Rain 90
(END)
