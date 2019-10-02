N. Korea's official paper blames Seoul's 'betrayal' for stalemate in inter-Korean ties
SEOUL, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper blamed South Korea's "betrayal behaviors" for the current stalemate in inter-Korean relations, urging Seoul to "return to basics" and respect the spirit of last year's summit agreements.
The criticism came a day after North Korea said that Pyongyang and Washington agreed to resume working-level talks after months of impasse following their February summit, raising cautious hopes that progress in the upcoming talks could help the stalled inter-Korean relations move forward.
"The South Korean authorities have been passing the buck for the current stalemate in the North-South relations," the Rodong Sinmun said in a commentary. "It cannot be anything but very impure words and actions that reverse black and white."
"The root cause behind the stalemated relations between the North and the South lies with betrayal behaviors of the South Korean authorities," the paper added. "While agreeing to jointly work to improve North-South relations and ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula, it has conspired with outside forces and stuck to concealed hostile acts."
The paper was apparently referring to a joint military drill held by South Korea and the United States in August, which it has criticized as rehearsal for invasion of North Korea.
The paper also called on South Korea to "return to basics" and remind itself of the spirit of the summit agreements the two Koreas reached last year if it is really worried about inter-Korean relations.
South and North Korea saw a marked improvement in their relations last year as their leaders held three summits at which they agreed to expand cooperation and ease tensions.
But since the breakdown of the Hanoi summit between the North and the U.S. in February, Pyongyang has ramped up its criticism of South Korea for dragging its feet in inter-Korean relations and being too mindful of Washington, urging it to take a more active and independent North Korea policy.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive
-
2
Seoul city gives foreigners Korean names
-
3
(2nd LD) 3 more suspected African swine fever cases reported in S. Korea
-
4
70 pct. of S. Koreans expect Kim Busan trip to be positive for nuclear talks, cross-border ties
-
5
Torch for sports festival lit on Dokdo
-
1
Rescue under way for workers aboard ship following explosion at Ulsan port
-
2
Typhoon Mitag may affect S. Korea next week
-
3
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive
-
4
N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
5
Moon leaves New York after talks with Trump, U.N. address
-
1
N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
2
Time of Typhoon Mitag's landfall in S. Korea advanced to midnight Wednesday
-
3
Typhoon Mitag may lose strength after hitting Taiwan, China: forecasters
-
4
(2nd LD) N. Korea, U.S. agree to resume nuke talks on Oct. 5
-
5
(2nd LD) Time of Typhoon Mitag's landfall in S. Korea advanced to midnight Wednesday