Hyundai, Kia's U.S. sales dip 11 pct in Sept.
SEOUL, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp. said Wednesday that their sales in the United States fell 11 percent in September.
Last month, Hyundai and Kia sold a combined 96,570 vehicles in the U.S., down from 108,443 units a year ago, according to the companies' sales data.
"The sales of Hyundai's Palisade sport utility vehicle and Kia's Telluride SUV are still at an initial stage in the U.S. market. They will help boost U.S. sales in the fourth quarter," a company spokesman said.
Hyundai and Kia's sales in the U.S. rose 3 percent to 473,784 units in the first nine months from 459,978 in the year-ago period, the data showed.
Robust demand for Hyundai's Palisade and Kia's Telluride SUV helped drive up their sales, the spokesman said.
"With Kia's steady stream of new and refreshed models launching over the coming months, we're confident the positive momentum and increased brand consideration will continue through the fourth quarter and into the new year," Vice President Bill Peffer in charge of sales operations at Kia Motors America said in a statement.
Hyundai and Kia, which together form the world's fifth-biggest carmaker by sales, sold a combined 5.27 million units in the nine months, down 3 percent from 5.44 million units in the year-ago period.
The two aim to achieve their sales target of 7.55 million vehicles for this year.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive
-
2
Seoul city gives foreigners Korean names
-
3
(2nd LD) 3 more suspected African swine fever cases reported in S. Korea
-
4
70 pct. of S. Koreans expect Kim Busan trip to be positive for nuclear talks, cross-border ties
-
5
Torch for sports festival lit on Dokdo
-
1
Rescue under way for workers aboard ship following explosion at Ulsan port
-
2
Typhoon Mitag may affect S. Korea next week
-
3
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive
-
4
N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
5
Moon leaves New York after talks with Trump, U.N. address
-
1
N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
2
Time of Typhoon Mitag's landfall in S. Korea advanced to midnight Wednesday
-
3
Typhoon Mitag may lose strength after hitting Taiwan, China: forecasters
-
4
(2nd LD) N. Korea, U.S. agree to resume nuke talks on Oct. 5
-
5
(2nd LD) Time of Typhoon Mitag's landfall in S. Korea advanced to midnight Wednesday