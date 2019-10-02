Institutional stock purchase hits 21-month high in Sept.
SEOUL, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- Institutional investors purchased a net 2.24 trillion won (US$1.86 billion) worth of local stocks last month, marking the biggest monthly net buying in 21 months, data showed Wednesday.
This was up slightly from the August figure of 2.22 trillion won, according to the data from the Korea Exchange. In July, institutions sold a net 724.8 billion won worth of local stocks.
In contrast, foreign investors sold a net 2.2 trillion won worth of local stocks in August and a net 851.5 billion won worth in September, the data showed.
South Korean stocks have been range-bound amid the lengthy trade war between the United States and China and growing uncertainties about the global economy.
Some analysts said institutional investors may take profits after two months of net buying.
"The KOSPI's bullish run in September was supported by large-scale net buying by institutions," said Lee Kyung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities. "However, there is a possibility that institutions may take profits when the KOSPI index nears 2,100 points."
The KOSPI rose 0.45 percent to end at 2,072.42 points on Tuesday.
(END)
