(LEAD)Daewoong gets nod for Nabota in Europe
(ATTN: ADDS the product name in 4th para)
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean drugmaker Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. said Wednesday it has won approval from European authorities for the sale of its botulinum toxin product.
The European Commission (EC) accepted Daewoong Pharmaceutical's application to sell Nabota, South Korea's first botulinum toxin product to receive the green light for the treatment of frown lines.
With the approval, Nabota can be sold in 28 EU member states, as well as Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, according to the company.
Daewoong Pharmaceutical said its global partner Evolus Inc. will be in charge of the sales of Nabota in Europe under the name of "Nuceiva," which will be marketed starting in 2020.
The approval will help Daewoong Pharmaceutical make further inroads into the European botulinum toxin market, which accounts for nearly 70 percent of the global market combined with the United States.
The approval comes after the product was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in February. It was first introduced in the local market in 2014 for the treatment of facial wrinkles, as well as arm paralysis, by weakening or paralyzing certain muscles or by blocking certain nerves.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive
-
2
Seoul city gives foreigners Korean names
-
3
(2nd LD) 3 more suspected African swine fever cases reported in S. Korea
-
4
70 pct. of S. Koreans expect Kim Busan trip to be positive for nuclear talks, cross-border ties
-
5
Torch for sports festival lit on Dokdo
-
1
Rescue under way for workers aboard ship following explosion at Ulsan port
-
2
Typhoon Mitag may affect S. Korea next week
-
3
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive
-
4
N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
5
Moon leaves New York after talks with Trump, U.N. address
-
1
N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
2
Time of Typhoon Mitag's landfall in S. Korea advanced to midnight Wednesday
-
3
Typhoon Mitag may lose strength after hitting Taiwan, China: forecasters
-
4
(2nd LD) Time of Typhoon Mitag's landfall in S. Korea advanced to midnight Wednesday
-
5
(2nd LD) N. Korea, U.S. agree to resume nuke talks on Oct. 5