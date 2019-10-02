Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Cheong Wa Dae says N. Korea seems to have fired SLBM

All Headlines 10:07 October 02, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's National Security Council (NSC) expressed strong concern on Wednesday about North Korea's test of what it believes could be submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM).

In connection with North Korea's firing of projectiles earlier in the day, the NSC is placing "weight on the possibility" that it was an SLBM test, Cheong Wa Dae said.

It was briefing the results of an emergency NSC standing committee session.

The panel's members voiced "strong concern" over the North's move that came just ahead of the resumption of its working-level talks with the United States, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

