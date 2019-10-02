S. Korea reelected ICAO Council member for seventh term
SEOUL, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has been reelected to the governing council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) for the seventh consecutive term, the transport ministry said Wednesday.
Korea will serve its seventh three-year term as an ICAO Council Member state after garnering 164 votes at the ICAO's 40th general meeting in Montreal, Canada, which runs from Sept. 24 to Friday, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.
Seoul's transport and foreign ministries aggressively held a reelection campaign this year, highlighting South Korea's dedication to balanced and sustainable development of the global aviation industry as an ICAO Council member since 2001.
The ICAO is a U.N. agency that sets global aviation policy and standards.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
