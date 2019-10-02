(LEAD) U.S., N.K. likely to discuss security guarantees at upcoming talks: FM
By Kim Seung-yeon
SEOUL, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said Wednesday that the United States and North Korea are likely to discuss security guarantee measures for the communist state in their nuclear negotiations expected to take place later this week.
The North's First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui announced Tuesday that the two sides agreed to hold working-level negotiations on Saturday following a preliminary meeting a day earlier. The talks would mark a resumption of nuclear talks that have been stalled since February's no-deal summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and the North's leader Kim Jong-un.
The venue for the upcoming talks has yet to be announced.
"I expect that the security guarantee issue that North Korea wants will be discussed," Kang told a parliamentary audit in response to a lawmaker's question.
The talks' outcome will hinge on how much each side can show flexibility to bridge their differences over the scope of the North's denuclearization steps and sanctions relief by Washington, Kang said, adding that if the talks go well, it could lead to another summit between Trump and Kim.
Trump and Kim have met three times since last year, including an impromptu meeting at the inter-Korean border in June.
The ministry said in a report submitted for the audit that it will focus its diplomatic power on efforts to help the denuclearization process make substantial progress, including working closely together with the U.S. to deal with the North's demand for a "new calculation method" and security assurances.
Since Pyongyang offered to resume the talks early this month, it has repeated its demand for a "new proposal" from Washington that is acceptable to it. Trump said early this month that, "Maybe a new method would be very good," possibly hinting at a more flexible approach.
Asked what Washington's new calculation method would be, Kang said she expects that both sides will come out with a more flexible position, without elaborating.
"I believe the specifics will come out at the talks," she said.
Pyongyang has demanded step-by-step and simultaneous denuclearization in which every step of removing its nuclear program should be met with corresponding concessions. Washington has insisted that no sanctions relief will come unless Pyongyang takes concrete steps toward denuclearization.
Kang declined to comment on the venue for the scheduled working-level talks.
"It's not up to us to speak on that. I believe it will be announced when it's ready given the various circumstances."
There has been speculation that the meeting could take place in Sweden, where the envoys of the two Koreas and the U.S. held talks in January ahead of the Trump-Kim summit in Vietnam. Pyongyang and the inter-Korean border of Panmunjom are also being mentioned as possible venues.
In the audit report, the ministry said it will also continue to rally international support for denuclearization and the peace process based on the agreements reached at the inter-Korean talks and U.S.-North Korea summits held last year.
