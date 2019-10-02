S. Korea put under typhoon alert, as Mitag approaches Jeju Island
SEOUL, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's southern regions including Jeju Island have been put under heavy rain and high wind warnings on Wednesday, as Typhoon Mitag is expected to land on the southwestern coast around midnight after battering the southern resort island.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said Mitag, the season's 18th typhoon and the seventh to affect the Korean Peninsula this year, will make landfall near Mokpo, a port in the southwestern province of South Jeolla, around 12 a.m. Thursday before bringing heavy rain and high winds to the southern regions, including Busan and Daegu, and exiting to the East Sea in the afternoon.
Mitag, a mid-strength typhoon, was moving north-northeast from waters 270 kilometers west-southwest of Seogwipo on Jeju Island at a speed of 24 kph as of 10 a.m. Wednesday. Its central pressure was reported to be 980 hectopascals, with a maximum wind speed of 29 meters per second.
The typhoon is expected to reach waters about 110 km northwest of Seogwipo at around 9 p.m. before hitting the Mokpo area about midnight.
By the time of its landfall, Mitag is likely to weaken to a small-scale storm, but heavy rain of 100 to 300 millimeters is expected across Jeju Island and the southern regions of the mainland.
Precipitation in some mountainous locations of Jeju and eastern coastal areas of Gangwon Province and North Gyeongsang Province could reach up to 600 mm, the KMA said.
The amount of rainfall in the central provinces of North and South Chungcheong is expected to reach 80 to 150 mm, while other areas of the nation, including Seoul, are likely to receive 30 to 80 mm of rainfall, it added.
Seoul will be closest to the center of the typhoon at 8 a.m. Thursday but won't suffer significant damage as the storm will be about 220 km to the southeast.
Jeju Island has already sustained effects from the approaching typhoon -- 255 flights have been canceled, more than 300 elementary and secondary schools have been closed or had their hours shortened and at least six houses and warehouses have been wholly or partially destroyed.
Three Jeju residents suffered light injuries, while 25 people in eight households were evacuated to an emergency shelter. As of 10 a.m., precipitation had reached 148 mm in the city of Jeju, 130.9 mm in Seogwipo and 240.5 mm on Mount Halla. Strong winds reaching up to 29.3 meters per second were also reported in the island's mountains.
"In strength, Mitag will be similar to or weaker than the season's 17th typhoon, Tapah, which passed over the sea between Korea and Japan. As Mitag will make landfall, however, its impact will likely be much stronger and more extensive," a KMA official said.
