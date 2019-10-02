(2nd LD) Typhoon Mitag set to make landfall in S. Korea
SEOUL, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- As Typhoon Mitag is expected to make landfall in southwestern South Korea on Wednesday night, the nation's southern regions, including Jeju Island, have been hit by heavy rain and strong winds.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said Mitag, the season's 18th typhoon and the seventh to affect the Korean Peninsula this year, was moving north-northeast from waters 180 kilometers west of Seogwipo on Jeju Island as of 3 p.m.
As a mid-strength typhoon, its central pressure was reported to be 985 hectopascals, with a maximum wind speed of 27 meters per second.
According to the government, three people suffered light injuries, while 27 people in nine households in Jeju Island were evacuated to an emergency shelter. Some 680 flights have been canceled due to the typhoon, while 100 sea routes were closed.
The KMA said Typhoon Mitag will likely land on the coast of the southwestern province of South Jeolla around 10 p.m. before bringing heavy rain and high winds to the southern regions, including Busan and Daegu, and exiting to the East Sea on Thursday morning.
By the time of its landfall, Mitag is likely to weaken to a small-scale storm, but heavy rain of 100 to 300 millimeters is expected across Jeju Island and the southern regions of the mainland.
Precipitation in some mountainous locations of Jeju and eastern coastal areas of Gangwon Province and North Gyeongsang Province could reach up to 600 mm, the KMA said.
The amount of rainfall in the central provinces of North and South Chungcheong is expected to reach 80 to 150 mm, while other areas of the nation, including Seoul, are likely to receive 30 to 80 mm of rainfall, it added.
Jeju Island has already sustained effects from the approaching typhoon -- 329 flights have been canceled, more than 300 elementary and secondary schools have been closed or had their hours shortened and at least six houses and warehouses have been wholly or partially destroyed.
As of 4 p.m., precipitation reached 171 mm in the city of Jeju, 136.8 mm in Seogwipo and 298.5 mm on Mount Halla. Winds of up to 32.5 meters per second were also reported in the island's mountains.
"In strength, Mitag will be similar to or weaker than the season's 17th typhoon, Tapah, which passed over the sea between Korea and Japan. As Mitag will make landfall, however, its impact will likely be much stronger and more extensive," a KMA official said.
