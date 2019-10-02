(3rd LD) Typhoon Mitag makes landfall in S. Korea
SEOUL, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- Typhoon Mitag made landfall in southwestern South Korea on Wednesday night, lashing the nation's southern regions, including Jeju Island, with heavy rain and strong winds.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said Mitag, the season's 18th typhoon and the seventh to affect the Korean Peninsula this year, landed on the coast of the small southwestern fishing county of Haenam as of 9:40 p.m.
The mid-strength typhoon has brought heavy rain and high winds to the southern regions, including the cities of Busan and Daegu, even before making landfall.
As of 9 p.m., precipitation reached 307 mm on Mount Halla on Jeju Island and 276.1 mm in Goheung of South Jeolla Province and 261.5 mm in Sancheong of North Gyeongsang Province. Winds of up to 32.5 meters per second were reported in Jeju Island's mountains.
The KMA said the entire nation will face strong winds and heavy rainfall until Thursday as Mitag is expected to pass the peninsula and reach the East Sea on Thursday morning.
According to the government, three people have suffered light injuries, while 27 people in nine households on Jeju Island were evacuated to an emergency shelter. Some 680 flights have been canceled, while 100 sea routes were closed.
Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), Asia's largest film festival, canceled its pre-opening event slated for Wednesday evening, due to the inclement weather stemming from the typhoon.
