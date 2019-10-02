Nat'l baseball team manager puts faith in players ahead of Olympic qualifying tournament
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean national baseball team manager Kim Kyung-moon worried about his roster for an upcoming Olympic qualifying tournament until the last minute, wondering if he'd put the right names in the right spots or if he'd left off any deserving player.
But once he made his final call on the 28-man team Wednesday for the 2019 World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Premier12, Kim could finally relax, knowing it was all out of his hands.
Kim said all he can do now is to trust his players.
"I'd rather not talk about who was on the bubble or which position I was worried about the most," Kim said at a press conference announcing his roster. "I'll trust my team. I believe they're all great players."
At the Premier12, which doubles as qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, South Korea will host Group C games against Australia, Cuba and Canada from Nov. 6-8.
Kim managed South Korea to the gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the last time baseball was contested at the quadrennial competition. South Korea built on that success and had a runner-up finish at the World Baseball Classic (WBC) the following year, but the national team program has gone through some rough patches of late.
South Korea was eliminated in the first round at the two subsequent WBCs in 2013 and 2017. Then last year, South Korea won gold at the Asian Games but wasn't celebrated at home, with then manager Sun Dong-yol coming under fire for controversial roster picks. The outrage ultimately led to Sun's resignation.
Kim said he is aware of the weight of expectations placed on his players -- to not only deliver results on the field but to carry themselves with professionalism off the field.
"I am sure the guys understand what they have to do, and I don't think I'll have to tell them anything," Kim said. "I hope they'll wear the national team uniform with pride and post great results at this tournament."
There will be 12 nations at the Premier12, divided into three groups, and the top two from each group will reach the Super Round.
The top finisher from the Americas and the top country from the Asia/Oceania region that qualify for the Super Round will earn direct entries into Tokyo 2020. Japan is already in the Olympics as the host nation.
This means South Korea has to rank among the top six and finish ahead of Australia and Chinese Taipei at the Premier12 to punch a ticket to Tokyo.
Kim refused to look too far down the road, saying his focus is solely on the team's opening Group C game against Australia on Nov. 6.
Kim chose 13 pitchers, two catchers, seven infielders and six outfielders, all of them based in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO). He opted to go with four starters, led by the 2019 ERA champion from the Kia Tigers, Yang Hyeon-jong, and chose nine relievers.
"In a short tournament, I didn't think we needed that many starting pitchers," the manager said. "With our bullpen guys, we'll try to play matchups depending on the hitter at the plate."
The closest Kim came to admitting his concern over a position was the backup catcher spot. Yang Eui-ji of the NC Dinos, the 2019 KBO batting champion and an excellent two-way force, was a no-brainer choice as the No. 1 catcher.
Kim had Doosan Bears' Park Sei-hyok on his mind as a backup. As fate would have it, Kim watched Park in action in the Bears' final regular season game Tuesday night, with first place on the line.
Park failed to block a couple of pitches in the game but came up big at the plate. He delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth to seal a 6-5 victory and secure the regular season crown for the Bears.
Kim said he was speaking to his coaches during that game about possibly cutting Park, but he decided to stick to Park after that game-winning hit.
"If a catcher makes mistakes like that in such a big game and his team loses, it could take a lot of toll on the catcher," said Kim, a former KBO backstop himself. "But when I watched Park Sei-hyok hit that single, I knew this guy had some guts."
Kim also said he has decided on the captain but chose not to disclose the name, saying only that the player will be competing in the KBO postseason.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive
-
2
Seoul city gives foreigners Korean names
-
3
70 pct. of S. Koreans expect Kim Busan trip to be positive for nuclear talks, cross-border ties
-
4
Torch for sports festival lit on Dokdo
-
5
(News Focus) Film based on feminist novel sparks anti-feminist backlash in S. Korea
-
1
Rescue under way for workers aboard ship following explosion at Ulsan port
-
2
Typhoon Mitag may affect S. Korea next week
-
3
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive
-
4
N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
5
Moon leaves New York after talks with Trump, U.N. address
-
1
N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
2
Time of Typhoon Mitag's landfall in S. Korea advanced to midnight Wednesday
-
3
Typhoon Mitag may lose strength after hitting Taiwan, China: forecasters
-
4
(2nd LD) Time of Typhoon Mitag's landfall in S. Korea advanced to midnight Wednesday
-
5
(2nd LD) N. Korea, U.S. agree to resume nuke talks on Oct. 5