2 S. Korean players looking to make their mark in MLB postseason
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- Two South Korean players will look to play pivotal roles for their clubs during the Major League Baseball (MLB) postseason starting this week.
The National League (NL) ERA champion Ryu Hyun-jin could start either Game 1 or Game 2 of the NL Division Series for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The series begins at 5:37 p.m. local time on Thursday in Los Angeles, or 9:37 a.m. Friday in South Korea.
The Dodgers, who've lost in each of the past two World Series, will take on the Washington Nationals, who knocked off the Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild Card Game in Washington on Tuesday (local time).
Ryu is coming off the best regular season of his career, as he led all of baseball with a 2.32 ERA. He went 14-5 to match his career high for wins in a season and pitched in 182 2/3 innings, the most since throwing 192 innings as a rookie in 2013. The 32-year-old left-hander also led MLB in fewest walks per nine innings with 1.2.
During the regular season, Ryu went 1-0 in two starts against the Nationals, with one earned run allowed in 14 2/3 innings.
Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts told reporters at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday that he has decided on his postseason rotation but didn't announce his Game 1 starter. The Nationals were still playing the Brewers during Roberts' press conference.
Ryu has been excellent at home this season, with a 10-1 record and a 1.93 ERA, compared to a 4-4 mark and a 2.72 ERA away from Dodger Stadium.
Asked if the home/road splits had an impact on his rotation decision, Roberts said, "I don't think it's the ultimate decision maker. The splits matter, but I think we'll dig it a little bit deeper than just the home and road (records)."
In the American League (AL), Tampa Bay Rays' first baseman Choi Ji-man will visit the Oakland Athletics for the Wild Card Game in Oakland at 5 p.m. local time on Wednesday, or 9 a.m. Thursday in Seoul.
The 28-year-old first baseman enjoyed his most productive offensive season ever, with career highs of 19 home runs and 63 RBIs in 127 games.
Choi missed a couple of games during the final weekend of the regular season with a foot injury but returned for the finale against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday and blasted his 19th dinger of the season.
The Athletics will send left-hander Sean Manaea to the mound for the winner-take-all game, and Choi, who batted only .210 in 81 at-bats against southpaws this season, will likely sit in favor of right-handed batting Jesus Aguilar.
Choi is looking to make his first postseason appearance.
