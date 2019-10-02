2 S. Korean players looking to make their mark in MLB postseason

Ryu is coming off the best regular season of his career, as he led all of baseball with a 2.32 ERA. He went 14-5 to match his career high for wins in a season and pitched in 182 2/3 innings, the most since throwing 192 innings as a rookie in 2013. The 32-year-old left-hander also led MLB in fewest walks per nine innings with 1.2.