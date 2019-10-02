LS Cable wins 117 bln-won supply order from Taiwan
SEOUL, Oct. 2 -- LS Cable & System Ltd., South Korea's leading wire and cable manufacturer, said Wednesday it has won an order worth 117 billion won (US$96 million) to supply submarine cables for an offshore wind power project in Taiwan.
Under the deal with the Taiwanese unit of Danish investment firm Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S, the cable maker said it will supply cables for the Changfang and Xidao offshore wind farms by May 2023.
LS Cable has secured multiple submarine cable supply orders in Taiwan this year. In July, the company signed a deal with Belgium's Jan De Nul Group to supply cables to an offshore wind farm in Miaoli County in western Taiwan.
LS Cable said it wants to get more orders in Taiwan since the country plans to beef up its renewable energy sector by 2025.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
