Jeju Air adds 2 new routes to Taiwan
SEOUL, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- Jeju Air Co., South Korea's biggest low-cost carrier by sales, said Wednesday it has added two new routes from Jeju Island to Taiwan this week amid lower demand to Japan.
It will run two flights a week to Taipei starting Wednesday and two more to Kaohsiung starting the following day, the company said in a statement.
The budget carrier previously added services on international routes from the country's scenic southern resort island to three cities -- Hong Kong, Fukuoka, and Bangkok, it said.
Local airlines have suspended or reduced flights on routes to some less-popular Japanese cities since August amid a trade row between South Korea and Japan.
To protest Japan's curbs on exports of some industrial materials to South Korea, people here have shunned traveling to the neighboring country.
In the April-June quarter, Jeju Air swung to a net loss of 29.48 billion won (US$24 million) from a net profit of 16.83 billion won a year earlier.
The airline operates 45 B737-800s -- 42 chartered and three purchased. The planes serve six domestic routes and 70 international routes, mainly to Singapore and other Southeast Asian countries.
