KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DB HiTek 15,850 DN 200
LGInt 16,700 DN 350
SamsungF&MIns 221,000 DN 6,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 27,500 DN 200
Kogas 39,800 DN 700
Hanwha 24,200 DN 850
DongkukStlMill 6,460 DN 170
HyundaiEng&Const 46,150 DN 250
CJ 81,600 DN 2,400
JWPHARMA 28,050 DN 1,200
LOTTE 35,750 DN 1,100
AK Holdings 32,600 DN 550
Binggrae 57,200 DN 1,000
GCH Corp 20,400 DN 400
LotteChilsung 135,500 DN 2,000
HyundaiMtr 128,500 DN 4,000
AmoreG 66,100 DN 600
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,250 DN 350
POSCO 220,000 DN 6,500
SPC SAMLIP 96,700 DN 400
SAMSUNG SDS 189,500 DN 3,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 38,550 DN 300
KUMHOTIRE 4,185 DN 135
DB INSURANCE 50,500 DN 1,500
SLCORP 22,550 DN 800
Yuhan 222,500 DN 7,000
SamsungElec 47,600 DN 1,250
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 60,300 DN 2,100
ShinhanGroup 41,650 DN 700
HITEJINRO 27,600 UP 150
CJ LOGISTICS 141,000 DN 1,500
DOOSAN 106,000 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 44,500 DN 1,550
HYUNDAI STEEL 37,550 DN 1,450
Shinsegae 250,000 DN 7,000
Nongshim 246,500 DN 4,500
SGBC 38,600 DN 1,150
Hyosung 84,500 DN 1,200
KAL 22,950 DN 500
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,720 DN 95
