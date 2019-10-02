KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LG Corp. 68,100 DN 1,400
SsangyongMtr 2,830 DN 85
BoryungPharm 12,350 0
L&L 12,650 DN 50
NamyangDairy 489,000 DN 5,500
LotteFood 442,000 DN 9,500
SsangyongCement 6,030 DN 90
KCC 214,000 DN 6,500
HankookShellOil 333,500 DN 4,000
BukwangPharm 13,800 DN 400
ILJIN MATERIALS 37,050 DN 750
TaekwangInd 1,116,000 DN 33,000
NEXENTIRE 8,920 DN 230
CHONGKUNDANG 83,100 DN 1,700
SKNetworks 5,400 DN 130
ORION Holdings 15,650 DN 450
KISWire 23,300 DN 700
TONGYANG 1,510 DN 20
Hyundai M&F INS 26,150 DN 400
SBC 16,200 DN 250
Daesang 21,800 DN 650
SK Discovery 21,900 DN 500
GC Corp 112,500 DN 2,000
NHIS 12,450 DN 150
GS Retail 41,550 UP 250
Ottogi 569,000 DN 12,000
IlyangPharm 20,200 DN 550
LS 46,200 DN 1,350
DaeduckElec 10,650 DN 250
GS E&C 32,000 DN 750
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 38,400 UP 650
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 220,500 DN 5,000
KPIC 124,500 DN 4,500
MERITZ SECU 4,900 DN 90
HtlShilla 81,000 DN 1,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,360 DN 160
SKC 39,700 DN 200
DaelimInd 100,000 DN 2,500
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14050 DN350
KiaMtr 44,300 DN 750
(MORE)
-
1
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive
-
2
Seoul city gives foreigners Korean names
-
3
70 pct. of S. Koreans expect Kim Busan trip to be positive for nuclear talks, cross-border ties
-
4
Torch for sports festival lit on Dokdo
-
5
(News Focus) Film based on feminist novel sparks anti-feminist backlash in S. Korea
-
1
Rescue under way for workers aboard ship following explosion at Ulsan port
-
2
Typhoon Mitag may affect S. Korea next week
-
3
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive
-
4
N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
5
Moon leaves New York after talks with Trump, U.N. address
-
1
N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
2
Time of Typhoon Mitag's landfall in S. Korea advanced to midnight Wednesday
-
3
(2nd LD) Time of Typhoon Mitag's landfall in S. Korea advanced to midnight Wednesday
-
4
(2nd LD) N. Korea, U.S. agree to resume nuke talks on Oct. 5
-
5
S. Korea put under typhoon alert, as Mitag approaches Jeju Island