KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Donga Socio Holdings 87,900 DN 600
SK hynix 79,500 DN 2,500
Youngpoong 581,000 DN 23,000
Hanmi Science 40,050 DN 1,400
SamsungElecMech 105,000 DN 1,000
Hanssem 59,800 DN 1,000
KSOE 124,000 DN 2,000
Hanwha Chem 17,500 DN 350
OCI 68,300 DN 1,400
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 48,350 DN 150
KorZinc 435,000 DN 11,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,770 DN 140
SYC 49,400 DN 1,100
HyundaiMipoDock 44,650 DN 1,000
IS DONGSEO 30,500 DN 500
S-Oil 97,800 DN 1,100
LG Innotek 116,000 DN 3,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 232,000 DN 7,000
HYUNDAI WIA 48,650 DN 800
KumhoPetrochem 69,700 DN 1,600
Mobis 245,500 DN 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 42,400 DN 300
HDC HOLDINGS 12,750 DN 250
S-1 96,700 DN 2,000
Hanchem 81,000 DN 600
DWS 38,800 DN 300
UNID 46,100 DN 850
KEPCO 25,350 DN 700
SamsungSecu 34,650 DN 750
SKTelecom 235,000 DN 4,000
S&T MOTIV 46,450 DN 6,050
HyundaiElev 91,100 UP 1,900
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 29,950 DN 700
Hanon Systems 11,850 DN 350
SK 227,000 UP 3,000
DAEKYO 6,050 DN 100
GKL 21,200 DN 250
Handsome 28,700 DN 850
WJ COWAY 86,200 UP 100
LOTTE SHOPPING 127,000 DN 2,500
