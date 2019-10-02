KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 12,950 DN 250
KorElecTerm 45,500 DN 850
NamhaeChem 9,130 UP 10
DONGSUH 17,700 DN 200
BGF 6,000 DN 30
SamsungEng 16,850 DN 250
SAMSUNG C&T 87,900 DN 2,200
PanOcean 4,390 DN 135
SAMSUNG CARD 34,000 DN 950
CheilWorldwide 24,700 DN 150
KT 27,100 DN 350
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL194500 DN1500
LG Uplus 13,500 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 70,100 DN 1,800
KT&G 103,500 DN 2,500
DHICO 6,610 DN 210
LG Display 13,550 DN 500
Kangwonland 29,700 DN 400
NAVER 157,000 DN 3,000
Kakao 135,500 DN 2,000
NCsoft 510,000 DN 16,000
DSME 29,750 DN 850
DSINFRA 6,210 DN 200
DWEC 4,705 DN 90
Donga ST 83,300 DN 3,700
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,300 DN 600
CJ CheilJedang 221,000 DN 10,500
DongwonF&B 223,000 DN 3,500
KEPCO KPS 34,350 DN 400
LGH&H 1,290,000 DN 17,000
LGCHEM 296,500 DN 8,000
KEPCO E&C 21,450 DN 900
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 89,100 DN 1,900
HALLA HOLDINGS 41,750 DN 1,200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,750 UP 350
LGELECTRONICS 66,300 DN 200
Celltrion 172,500 DN 1,000
Huchems 21,400 DN 300
DAEWOONG PHARM 156,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 75,800 DN 1,800
