KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 73,600 DN 1,100
LOTTE Himart 29,750 DN 550
GS 49,650 DN 1,050
CJ CGV 33,150 DN 900
HYUNDAILIVART 13,600 DN 250
LIG Nex1 34,700 DN 500
FILA KOREA 58,000 DN 700
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 155,000 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 34,300 DN 550
HANWHA LIFE 2,250 DN 165
AMOREPACIFIC 144,000 UP 500
LF 20,200 DN 350
FOOSUNG 8,590 DN 30
JW HOLDINGS 5,970 DN 130
SK Innovation 162,500 DN 3,000
POONGSAN 21,850 DN 600
KBFinancialGroup 41,850 DN 650
Hansae 19,000 DN 400
LG HAUSYS 59,700 DN 1,800
Youngone Corp 35,400 DN 700
KOLON IND 41,700 DN 800
HanmiPharm 285,000 DN 3,500
BNK Financial Group 7,060 DN 150
emart 112,000 DN 2,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY317 00 DN1400
KOLMAR KOREA 41,550 DN 1,000
CUCKOO 118,000 DN 2,000
COSMAX 74,000 DN 1,300
MANDO 33,650 DN 1,400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 318,000 DN 5,000
INNOCEAN 65,200 DN 900
Doosan Bobcat 34,550 DN 350
Netmarble 92,400 DN 4,200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S343000 DN5000
ORION 97,700 DN 400
BGF Retail 190,500 DN 6,500
SKCHEM 45,350 DN 1,200
HDC-OP 32,200 DN 700
HYOSUNG HEAVY 31,200 DN 400
WooriFinancialGroup 11,900 DN 400
