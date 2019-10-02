Seoul stocks dip 2 pct, Korean won drops on global economic woes
SEOUL, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks sank by nearly 2 percent Wednesday on concerns over a global economic slowdown following weak manufacturing data from the United States and Europe. The weaker-than-expected data also sent the Korean won fall sharply against the U.S. dollar on reduced appetite for risky assets.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 40.51 points, or 1.95 percent, to close at 2,031.91. Trading volume was moderate at 406 million shares worth 3.8 trillion won (US$3.1 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 650 to 182.
Taking a cue from overnight losses on Wall Street, the Seoul stock market opened lower and extended its losses in the afternoon session.
U.S. stocks plunged Tuesday (local time) after the Institute for Supply Management showed the world's largest economy's manufacturing activity had contracted to its lowest level since June 2009. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 1.3 percent to close at 26,573.04.
The manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) for the eurozone also hit its lowest level since October 2012.
"Disappointing manufacturing PMI from the U.S. and the eurozone reignited concerns of a global economic slowdown and affected the local stock market," said Tae Yoon-sun, an analyst at KB Securities.
"With more key economic data scheduled to be announced Friday, investors are likely to take a conservative approach," the analyst said.
Institutions and foreigners were net sellers, offloading 404 billion won and 116 billion won worth of stocks, respectively. Individual investors scooped up a net 502 billion won.
Most shares remained in negative terrain across the board.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics dipped 2.56 percent to 47,600 won, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix plunged 3.05 percent to 79,500 won.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor tumbled 3.02 percent to 128,500 won, and its sister company Kia Motors dived 1.66 percent to 44,300 won.
Pharmaceutical giant Celltrion slid 0.58 percent to 172,500 won, while leading chemical firm LG Chem shed 2.63 percent to 296,500 won.
The local currency closed at 1,206.00 won against the U.S. dollar, sharply down 7.00 won from the previous session's close.
