S. Korea's foreign reserve up in Sept.
SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign currency reserve slightly rose last month, due in part to an increase in investment returns, central bank data showed Friday.
The country's foreign reserves came to US$403.32 billion as of end-September, up $1.84 billion from a month earlier, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The increase "largely stems from a rise in profit from operating foreign reserve assets," the BOK said without elaborating.
Foreign exchange reserves consist of securities and deposits denominated in overseas currencies, as well as International Monetary Fund (IMF) reserve positions, special drawing rights and gold bullion.
Foreign securities gained $3.52 billion to $374.5 billion over the cited period, more than offsetting a $1.64 billion drop to $18.02 billion in foreign exchange deposits.
The country's special drawing rights slightly dropped to $3.36 billion from $3.38 billion while its reserve position at the IMF dwindled to $2.64 billion from $2.66 billion.
Its gold holdings remained unchanged at $4.79 billion.
South Korea's foreign reserves are the world's ninth-largest.
