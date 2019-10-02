Moon vows efforts to raise retirement age for welfare of elderly people
SEOUL, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Wednesday his government will seek to raise the retirement age, describing it as best for the welfare of the elderly.
"There will be no better welfare than jobs (for you) to live a vibrant and rewarding life," Moon said in his message to mark South Korea's 23rd Day of Older Persons.
He pointed out the rapid demographic change under way in the nation of more than 51 million people.
"In 2026, South Korea will become a super-aged society where those aged 65 or older account for 20 percent of the total population," the president said.
The government is making more preparations and efforts to create a "happy society" for elderly people, he added.
Moon said his liberal administration created 510,000 jobs for the elderly in 2018 and plans to add 130,000 this year.
"(The government) will extend the retirement age as well, so that (you) can have regular jobs longer," he said without presenting a specific timetable.
The president also sent congratulatory cards to 1,550 South Koreans nationwide aged 100 or older.
In 2013, South Korea revised its law on retirement age to extend the age to 60 from the previous 58, implementing fully it in 2017.
Last month, the Ministry of Economy and Finance announced a set of policy measures to help counter demographic challenges. It included a push for the introduction of a system to require companies to employ workers until a certain age beyond the current retirement age of 60.
lcd@yna.co.kr
