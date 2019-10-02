North Korea, Venezuela forge cooperation agreements in military and technology
SEOUL, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- North Korea and Venezuela have signed a series of agreements pledging military and technological cooperation, a news report said Wednesday, as the two countries grapple with economic sanctions and growing international isolation.
Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro announced on Twitter that Diosdado Cabello, president of the country's National Constituent Assembly (ANC), signed the agreements during a trip to the communist nation last week, according to a Radio Free Asia report.
Maduro also said the two countries already have cooperation agreements on food and agriculture.
Cabello's delegation visited Pyongyang from Sept. 24-27 and held talks with top North Korean officials, including Choe Ryong-hae, president of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly, and Ri Su-yong, vice-chairman of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea.
Venezuela has sought to strengthen ties with the North, opening a new embassy in Pyongyang last month.
