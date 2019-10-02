S. Korea, UAE agree to further boost military, defense industry ties
SEOUL, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) agreed on Wednesday to strengthen their military ties and boost cooperation in the defense industry, the defense ministry here said.
During the talks held in Abu Dhabi, South Korea's Vice Defense Minister Park Jae-min and his UAE counterpart, Matar Salem Al-Dhaheri, shared their assessment on the security situations on and surrounding the Korean Peninsula and agreed to work together to build peace in the region, according to the ministry.
Park asked for the Middle Eastern country's support for Seoul's efforts to denuclearize the peninsula and establish a peace regime in Northeast Asia. In response, Al-Dhaheri vowed his country's continued backing.
Jointly acknowledging that bilateral cooperation in the fields of defense and related industries has deepened and diversified this year, the two sides agreed to further expand their cooperation in information and cyber security realms, boost personnel exchanges and further join hands for the development of defense technologies, according to the ministry.
The two countries launched a defense deputy minister-level consultative body in 2010. As relations were upgraded to a special strategic partnership last year, the meeting is to be attended by their vice ministers, the ministry noted.
Later in the day, the two countries also plan to hold "two plus two" security dialogue involving their vice defense ministers and senior diplomats to discuss security issues of mutual interest.
Seoul and Abu Dhabi established diplomatic ties in 1980 and have since maintained close ties.
