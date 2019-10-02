Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks dip 2 pct, Korean won drops on global economic woes
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks sank by nearly 2 percent Wednesday on concerns over a global economic slowdown following weak manufacturing data from the United States and Europe. The weaker-than-expected data also sent the Korean won fall sharply against the U.S. dollar on reduced appetite for risky assets.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 40.51 points, or 1.95 percent, to close at 2,031.91. Trading volume was moderate at 406 million shares worth 3.8 trillion won (US$3.1 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 650 to 182.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea likely to miss growth target: finance minister
SEJONG -- South Korea is unlikely to achieve its growth target this year, the finance minister said Wednesday, as exports slowed amid trade tensions with Japan and an ongoing trade conflict between the United States and China.
When asked by a lawmaker whether South Korea can pull off its 2.4 percent or 2.5 percent growth target, Hong Nam-ki said in a parliamentary audit that "it appears difficult to achieve it."
-----------------
(LEAD) Japan OKs 7 shipments of industrial materials under restriction to S. Korea
SEOUL -- Japan has approved only seven shipments of sensitive industrial materials under restriction to South Korea since the neighbor implemented its export curbs in July. Seoul's trade minister said Wednesday.
In July, Tokyo abruptly adopted strict regulations on South Korea-bound exports of three industrial items -- fluorine polyimide, photoresist and hydrogen fluoride -- vital for the production of chips and displays.
-----------------
N. Korea appoints new head of U.S. affairs department
SEOUL -- North Korea appears to have appointed a new head of its foreign ministry's North American affairs department, according to the Russian mission in Pyongyang on Wednesday, as the North is set to resume denuclearization talks with the United States this weekend.
Jo Chol-su's appointment was made known in a Facebook post by the Russian embassy as it reported Jo's meeting with Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora, where Jo was referred to as the "Director-General of the North American Department" and "President of the Institute of American Studies" under the North's foreign ministry.
-----------------
(News Focus) N.K. ups ante with new rocket launch ahead of nuke talks with U.S.
SEOUL -- North Korea appears to have timed Wednesday's firing of a presumably submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) to bolster its bargaining leverage ahead of nuclear talks with the United States later this week, analysts said.
The latest launch could also be a display of its anger over South Korea's showcase of F-35A radar-evading fighters and other leading-edge weapons systems at its 71st Armed Forces Day ceremony on Tuesday.
-----------------
(News Focus) N. Korea's longer-range SLBMs seem in final stage of development: experts
SEOUL, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- What North Korea fired from waters off its east coast on Wednesday appears to be a newer, longer-range version of its submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) that could pose greater threats to global security, experts said.
According to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), the missile, believed to be a type of the North's Pukguksong SLBM, was fired from waters off the east coast near Wonsan in an easterly direction at around 7:11 a.m. It flew around 450 kilometers at a maximum altitude of about 910 km, it added.
(END)
-
1
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive
-
2
Seoul city gives foreigners Korean names
-
3
70 pct. of S. Koreans expect Kim Busan trip to be positive for nuclear talks, cross-border ties
-
4
Torch for sports festival lit on Dokdo
-
5
(News Focus) Film based on feminist novel sparks anti-feminist backlash in S. Korea
-
1
Rescue under way for workers aboard ship following explosion at Ulsan port
-
2
Typhoon Mitag may affect S. Korea next week
-
3
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive
-
4
N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
5
Moon leaves New York after talks with Trump, U.N. address
-
1
N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
2
Time of Typhoon Mitag's landfall in S. Korea advanced to midnight Wednesday
-
3
S. Korea put under typhoon alert, as Mitag approaches Jeju Island
-
4
(2nd LD) Time of Typhoon Mitag's landfall in S. Korea advanced to midnight Wednesday
-
5
(2nd LD) N. Korea, U.S. agree to resume nuke talks on Oct. 5