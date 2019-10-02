Quake of 2.3 magnitude detected in central N. Korean province
All Headlines 23:11 October 02, 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- A 2.3-magnitude earthquake was detected in North Korea's central North Hwanghae Province on Wednesday, South Korea's weather agency said.
The tremor occurred at 10:36 p.m., some 14 kilometers northeast of the provincial city Songrim, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
The KMA said it appears to be a natural quake.
(END)
