Quake of 2.3 magnitude detected in central N. Korean province

All Headlines 23:11 October 02, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- A 2.3-magnitude earthquake was detected in North Korea's central North Hwanghae Province on Wednesday, South Korea's weather agency said.

The tremor occurred at 10:36 p.m., some 14 kilometers northeast of the provincial city Songrim, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

The KMA said it appears to be a natural quake.

This image, provided by the Korea Meteorological Administration shows the seismic center of an earthquake detected in North Korea at 10:36 p.m. on Oct. 2, 2019. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


