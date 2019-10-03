N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new-type SLBM
All Headlines 06:17 October 03, 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Thursday that it has successfully test-fired a new submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM).
The North fired the "new-type SLBM Pukguksong-3" from waters off its eastern coast town of Wonsan earlier on Wednesday, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
On Wednesday, South Korea's military said that the North fired what appeared to be an SLBM into the East Sea. The testing came a day after North Korea said that Pyongyang and Washington agreed to resume working-level nuclear talks later this week.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
