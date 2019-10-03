Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 3.
Korean-language dailies
-- Main opposition party lawmaker demanded Lotte give 300 mln-won bribe (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- N. Korea seeks leverage by pressing U.S. (Kookmin Daily)
-- N. Korea makes SLBM provocation 13 hours after mentioning talks with U.S. (Donga llbo)
-- Prosecution targets Cho Kuk, calls him defendant in search warrants (Seoul Shinmun)
-- N. Korea demands U.S. take new approach with SLBM (Segye Times)
-- Cho Kuk's wife, her brother discussed eliminating evidence in searches (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 'Fabricated certificate of Cho Kuk's daughter to be revealed at trial' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- N. Korea takes strong action against U.S. with SLBM right before working-level talks (Hankyoreh)
-- Cho Kuk's daughter says she formally completed internship at Seoul National University, won certificate (Hankook Ilbo)
-- U.S. manufacturing segment tumbles (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Global manufacturing industry faces biggest crisis in 10 years (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Pyongyang may have tested SLBM: JCS (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- North Korean projectile could be submarine-launched ballistic missile (Korea Herald)
-- NK, US prepared for 'results' in nuke talks: FM (Korea Times)
(END)
