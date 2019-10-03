(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Oct. 3)

What is worrisome is that this missile development is not being properly checked by not only China, but also the U.S. President Donald Trump has made it no secret that he does not mind the North testing missiles as long as they are not long-range ones. He once wrote on Twitter last year after the North's continued missile tests that the North may have violated the United Nations Security Council resolutions, but, "Chairman Kim does not want to disappoint me with a violation of trust. There is far too much for North Korea to gain ― the potential as a country, under Kim's leadership, is unlimited," he said.