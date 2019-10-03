(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Oct. 3)

Despite the graveness of the situation, our response is lacking. Defense Minister Cheong Kyeong-doo said we cannot define the missile provocation as a violation of the Sept. 19, 2018 military agreement in Pyongyang. He based his reasoning on the fact that the agreement did not specify a ban on missile launches. We are dumbfounded. How can we react to North Korea's provocation when our Defense Minister allows such lattitude? In fact, the agreement strictly prohibits hostile activities on the land, seas and air. Does he really not regard a missile launch as a hostile act?