Thursday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:05 October 03, 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 27/21 Rain 30
Incheon 27/21 Rain 30
Suwon 28/20 Rain 30
Cheongju 27/22 Rain 30
Daejeon 27/22 Rain 30
Chuncheon 26/21 Rain 70
Gangneung 23/21 Rain 90
Jeonju 27/21 Rain 30
Gwangju 26/21 Cloudy 30
Jeju 26/23 Rain 30
Daegu 28/21 Rain 30
Busan 28/22 Cloudy 30
(END)
