Thursday's weather forecast

October 03, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/21 Rain 30

Incheon 27/21 Rain 30

Suwon 28/20 Rain 30

Cheongju 27/22 Rain 30

Daejeon 27/22 Rain 30

Chuncheon 26/21 Rain 70

Gangneung 23/21 Rain 90

Jeonju 27/21 Rain 30

Gwangju 26/21 Cloudy 30

Jeju 26/23 Rain 30

Daegu 28/21 Rain 30

Busan 28/22 Cloudy 30

