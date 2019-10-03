Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Justice minister's wife under probe over document forgery

All Headlines 09:48 October 03, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors are questioning the wife of Justice Minister Cho Kuk for the first time as part of a widening probe into corruption allegations surrounding the family, prosecution officials said Thursday.

Whether the prosecution will seek an arrest warrant for the wife and whether the court will issue one is expected to become a watershed moment in the ongoing probe.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office said it has been questioning the wife, a university professor surnamed Chung, since early in the morning.

Justice Minister Cho Kuk leaves his home in southern Seoul to go to work on Oct. 2, 2019. (Yonhap)

Prosecutors did not make public her arrival at the prosecution office, citing her health, reversing from their original plan to practically make it public.

Chung was indicted on Sept. 7 without undergoing questioning on charges of fabricating a college president's citation for use in her daughter's medical school application.

Prosecutors are expected to grill her over the alleged forgery and whether she was directly involved in the family's dubious investment in a private equity fund and tried to destroy evidence related to the allegations.
