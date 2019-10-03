Justice minister's wife under probe over document forgery
SEOUL, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors are questioning the wife of Justice Minister Cho Kuk for the first time as part of a widening probe into corruption allegations surrounding the family, prosecution officials said Thursday.
Whether the prosecution will seek an arrest warrant for the wife and whether the court will issue one is expected to become a watershed moment in the ongoing probe.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office said it has been questioning the wife, a university professor surnamed Chung, since early in the morning.
Prosecutors did not make public her arrival at the prosecution office, citing her health, reversing from their original plan to practically make it public.
Chung was indicted on Sept. 7 without undergoing questioning on charges of fabricating a college president's citation for use in her daughter's medical school application.
Prosecutors are expected to grill her over the alleged forgery and whether she was directly involved in the family's dubious investment in a private equity fund and tried to destroy evidence related to the allegations.
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) Hwaseong serial murderer may have confessed as chances of parole dimmed
-
2
Rescue under way for workers aboard ship following explosion at Ulsan port
-
3
Typhoon Mitag may affect S. Korea next week
-
4
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive
-
5
N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
1
(News Focus) Hwaseong serial murderer may have confessed as chances of parole dimmed
-
2
Time of Typhoon Mitag's landfall in S. Korea advanced to midnight Wednesday
-
3
S. Korea put under typhoon alert, as Mitag approaches Jeju Island
-
4
(2nd LD) Typhoon Mitag set to make landfall in S. Korea
-
5
(6th LD) N. Korea presumed to have fired 1 SLBM-type missile: JCS