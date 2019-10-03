Samsung, LG take top spots in Consumer Reports' best TV list
SEOUL, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top two electronics brands, Samsung Electronics Co. and LG Electronics Inc., took up four of the top-five recommended small flat-screen TVs in the United States, industry sources said Thursday.
Among 32-inch flat-screen TVs available in the market, Samsung took up the top two seats, followed by LG in the third and fourth spots, according to Consumer Reports.
Samsung's QLED 4K TV took the top position for its top-notch resolution and connectivity with other smart devices, the U.S. industry tracker added.
"This 32-inch 4K smart TV from Samsung -- the smallest 4K set we've tested -- is among the best sets this size in our ratings, with top-notch high-definition and very satisfying 4K picture quality," Consumer Reports said.
Japan's Toshiba smart TV was the only non-South Korean brand in the top five.
